I began photographing Fouth of July events more than 60 years ago and have done so across America over the past six decades, in some wars, overseas on other assignments and at the Nation’s Capital, New York City and on riverfronts in St. Louis, Washington and more than a few other locations.

The video above captures some of the many locations, including spots in Southwestern Virginia.

Happy Birthday, America. Hang in there.

