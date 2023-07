Dancing up a storm.

A packed crowd of Old Time Music and Bluegrass fans packed Lineberry Park Thursday evening for the Summer Small Town Thursday fun starring the Lonesome River Band and Nobody’s Business on stage with dancing and more.

The thermometer hit 80 degrees late Thursday afternoon but the sun and heat did not stop the dancing, eating and more.

Good foot plus the music.

More dancing

Fun for all ages.

Yes, the little lady is having fun.

