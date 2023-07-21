Looking for something to do this weekend?

A warm weekend with lots to do, complete with the Friday Night Jamboree at the Floyd Country store, Seph Custer and the Flatbreaks at Dogtown and the Artisan Market at the Pavilion on Locust Street kicking off the festivities Friday.
At the Jamboree, The Farley open with the gospel hour and Mac Traynham and friends provide the music for dancing.
Here. thanks to the Floyd Tourism Office, is a look at the weekend’s activities:
Friday, July 21st
- Friday Night Jamboree – Floyd Country Store from 6:30 pm to 10 pm
- Floyd Artisan Market – Market Pavillion from 5 pm to 9 pm
- Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks – Dogtown Roadhouse from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Open Day and Pollinator Plant Sale – Spikenard Honeybee Sanctuary from 11 am to 6 pm
Events on Saturday, July 22nd
- Floyd Farmer’s Market – Community Pavilion from 9 am to 1 pm
- Americana Afternoons – Floyd Country Store from 12 pm to 3 pm
- The Amanda Cook Band – Floyd Country Store starting at 7 pm
- Muskrat Flats – Dogtown Roadhouse from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Jivamukti Yoga with Mary Brown – June Bug Center from 9:30 am to 11 am
- Mindful Movement with Meredith – Living River Yoga Studio from 9 am to 10 am
- Floyd Walking Tours – Around the Town of Floyd from 2 pm to 4 pm
Events on Sunday, July 23rd
- Sunday Music Jam – Floyd Country Store from 1:30 pm to 6 pm
- Feel Good Yoga – Living Light River Studio from 10 am to 11 am
- Open Mic – DogTown Roadhouse from 4:30 pm to 8 pm
- Mushroom Cultivation Workshop – Starting at 2 pm
For more information, please checking out the Visit Floyd Virginia website.