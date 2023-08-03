Trump’s massive threat to America

(/Courtesy of The Lincoln Project)

The latest round of indictments filed against Donald Trump adds more nails to his political coffin and provides the evidence needed to put him behind bars. Trump is, without a doubt, the most criminal president in American history, yet the brain-dead lemmings who call themselves “MAGA” Trumpies continue to ignore facts, dump whatever might be left of their values, and pose a constant threat to our democracy.

We will not stand by and watch this happen to the land we love. With the help of The Lincoln Project, founded by Republicans who walked away from the party Trump destroyed, we will provide daily reminders of what is at stake.

