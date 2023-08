Music at the Jamboree and on the street outside on Aug. 4, 2023

As some may know, medical problems have hampered my usual efforts to film music and other events around Floyd since the start of 2023.

Work on vascular problems in my legs prevent the amount of time i can stand or move, so the example above is hardly what anyone, myself included, should be considered decent production of sounds and images of music on this past Friday night at the Jamboree and Locust Street.

Please understand as I try to be back into sync.

