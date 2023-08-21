Calm weather as student athletics gear up for the new school year

Madison Ramey of the Lady Buffs keeps the ball in play in a game last season.

Looks like nights a little cooler but warm afternoons with temperatures in the 80s and dry for this August week, assuming the forecast from the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg is accurate and some surprises don’t blow through our area.

With schools back in session, student athletics are gearing up as well. Golf is underway with football and volleyball playing scrimages.

I hope to be on the courts and fields for the fall sports. Planned surgeries are on hold while I deal with lingering problems that are commonplaces for a 75-year-old man who has abused is body too often over the years.

As with last year, any photos of any high school event are available for free to parents and students. All you have to do is ask.

See you at the games.

FCHS golfer Taylor Hawkins pauses for a drink of water on the 7th fairway at Great Oaks Country Club in a high school golf match in 2015. Scheduling and health conflicts kept me from shooting any golf last season but i hope to rectify that this year.

