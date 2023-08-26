Football Buffaloes Blue Demonized 42-0

In its first two possession in Christiansburg Friday evening for the high school season varisity football season opener, the Blue Demons of the Montgomery County host school put two touchdowns and extra points on the scoreboard to lead 14-0 over the visiting Buffaloes of Floyd Country High School.
By the end of the third quarter, the Buffs’ only chance to score was snuffed by another interception and the referees put the fourh-quartrer into an open clock with no timeouts because of the 35-0 score and the Blue Demons added anther score to close out the opener42-0,
The only good news for the Buffs came from Mother Nature when threatened rain storms did not fall and the temperatures dropped into a pleasant range.
The Buffaloes open the season 0-1 and play Fort Chiswell next week at home.
More photos and details in next week’s Floyd Press.