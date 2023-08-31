Lady Buffaloes volleyball squad takes down Pulaski in the tie-breaker, 3-2.

The Lady Buffs celebrate a key point as they move closer to a win.

In the first match of the Floyd County High School Lady Buffaloes varsity volleyball, it seemed like an quick evening of three and out for the win over the Pulaski County Cougars with a solid 25-27.

The Cougars toughened their game up some but the Lady Buffs took the second match 25-21. One more win and they had the match.

But the Cougars tied the thid match at 24 apiece, then 25 each they won two sraight points to take the third 27-25.

The Lady Buffs seemed down in the third match with the lead swapping until the Cougars tied up the game at two-all before the Lady Buffs took the tie breaker and a overall win of 3-2, the team’s first win of the season.

On Thursday night, the ladies face the Lady Blue Demons from Christiansburg in the Alan Cantrell Gym at FCHS. Junior Varsity game at 5:30 and the Varisty at 7. See you there.

Natasha Yuvanavattana sets up a serve from the Cougars.

Repairing the net that brought play to a halt.

Jasmine Yuvanavattana keeps the ball in play.

Returning a serve.

