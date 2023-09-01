Blue Demons down the Buffaloes in volleyball 3-0.

Action at the net by Mia Spangler and Taryn Robertson. (All photos by Doug Thompson).

After a comeback to brake a tie in the fifgth math of a set win against the Pulaski Cougars Thursday night, the Floyd County High School Lady Buffaloes basketball squad lost three straight matches to the Christiansburg Blue Demons for a 3-0 loss Thrusday night in the Alan Cantrell Court at FCHS.

Christiansburg kicked off the sweep with a 25-16 win and never lookked back as they took the second match 25-15 and destroyed the Lady Buffs 25-8 in a match where the Blue Demons broke out of a 3-alll tiie early in the match to devilier 16 uanswered points before cruising to the 24-8 match win that also took the set.

The Lady Buffs fought hard in the first match but the Blue Demons had the game momentum. The loss is the third for the season so far and puts Floyd 1-3 in the young season.

Home games at FCHS continue Friday with a varsity football match against Fort Chiswell. Game time is 7 p.m.

Jasmine Yuvanavattana handles a serve.

More action at the net.

Stetching to try and return a shot over the net from Christiansburg.

Jasmine Locke returns a ball vack over the net.

More net action from Jasmine Locke and Mia Spangler.

Mia Spangler serves.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

