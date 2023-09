Floyd County High School’s varsity football Buffaloes face Blacksburg HIgh’s Bruins on the Coach Beale Field Friday evening to try and win their fist game of the season after two losses so far. Like Floyd, Blacksburg has lost its first two games, so this will be a match of two teams looking for their first win.

Game time is 7 p.m. See you there.

Sam Phillips picks up yards in the fourth quarter of the game agaisnt Fort Chiswell.

