Buffaloes go down to Blacksburg’s Bruins, 40-14

Floyd County High School’s football Buffaloes put its 0-2 loosing streak on the line on Coach Beale Field against the Blacksburg Bruins, a team that had not won a game since 2019.
The outcome wasn’t even close as the Bruins quickly three two touchdowns and never looked back in a rout that put the Buffaloes 0-3 after a 40-14 thrashing. At one point, the Buffaloes appared to be back in the game, scoring two touchdowns and extra points, but interceptions and missed opportunities put the game out of reach as the Bruins cruised to victory.
Taylor Deskins of the Buffaloes scored the first of the team’s first touchdowns, then added a long run to set up the second score as part of 65 total yards for the night.
The game was also costly as injured Buffaloes, hobbled off the field, and saw more players go down, with another on crutches and watching the end from the sidelines.
The Buffaloes are on the road next week, playing Grayson County High School in Independence.