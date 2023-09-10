Stormy times

Rain and thunderstorms have becoe daily events in our area over the last few days. Some came through just before 10 a.m. Sunday and more are expected around 5-6 p.m.

Out in the Atlantic, Hurricane Lee is expected to nail Bermuda this week and we could see more rain from it if it grows back into a category 5 storm.

The only way we have kept out troublesome driveway under contorl is by letting the grass grow and help keep it from turning to mud. Just as well, since the doctors wtill won’t clear me for using our tractor of riding lawn mower and our yard, which has not been mowed all year, is now a wilderness area.

A friend has offered use of his bush hog, which I hope to accept if and when my legs are deemed strong enough to take the pounding of our tractor.

Coverin sports has brought my leg weakness into play. Trips up and down the Wingred Beale Foield sidelines on this seaosn has left me bedridden for the most the weekend that has followed. Exercises and trips to the gym are showcasing the weakness that remains in both legs. I’m grateful to still have have, though, after the scre of llosing my left leg below the knee during the bone and blood infections that I suffered earlier this year.

I’m sure the neighbors aren’t happy with the condition of our yard and driveway, but there isn’t anything I can do about it until my health improves. I’m sorry but that’s the way it is, for now.

The video above is a compilation of some of other storms that hav eit our area. I haven’t been able to get out and shoot any of the recent ones. Again, my apologies.

As noted previously, legendary pitcher Satchel Paige once said that “old age is a case of mind over matter. If I don’t mind, it don’t matter.”

Sorry, Satchel, but it does matter to me. It matters a lot.

