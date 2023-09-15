Carroll County win over volleyball Lady Buffaloes offset by JV, MS victories

The Carroll County High School Cavaliers shut out the Lady Buffaloes in varsity volleyball Thursday evening in the Alan Cantrell Gym at Floyd County High, a seventh loss for the season against one win so far this season.
The Lady Buffs rallied from a 20-8 deficit in the first match with a stirng of points that closed the margin by half before going down 25-17 but the evening closed out with a 3-0 loss after wins by both the JV and Middle School teams.
The MS ladies play Christiansburg at home next week while the JV and Varsity will be in Independence to face Grayson County.