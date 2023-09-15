Carroll County win over volleyball Lady Buffaloes offset by JV, MS victories

Annaleise Sowers bocks a shot from Carroll County.

The Carroll County High School Cavaliers shut out the Lady Buffaloes in varsity volleyball Thursday evening in the Alan Cantrell Gym at Floyd County High, a seventh loss for the season against one win so far this season.

The Lady Buffs rallied from a 20-8 deficit in the first match with a stirng of points that closed the margin by half before going down 25-17 but the evening closed out with a 3-0 loss after wins by both the JV and Middle School teams.

The MS ladies play Christiansburg at home next week while the JV and Varsity will be in Independence to face Grayson County.

Taryn Robertson sets up a shot.

Annaleise Sowers blcoks another attempted point by a Cavalier.

JV Lady Buffs shut out the Cavs 2-0 nothing.

Sending the ball over the net for a point by the Lady Buffaloes.

Strong serve by Evie Williams of the Lady Buffs.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

