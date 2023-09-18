Football Homecoming Thursday, not Friday, this week

Floyd County High School plans to celebrate football homecoming this week but it will be on a Thursday, not Friday, and will start an hour earlier than normal — at 6:00 pm., not 7:00.

The 0-4 Buffaloes face James River, which is 3-1 after a 46-9 loss to Staunton last week. The Buffaloes fell to Grayson County last Friday 25-20 in Independence.

The Buffs had a chance to win in the closing seconds of the game before a drive was cut short by an intersection with just 50 seconds left.

Sam Phillips threw for two touchdowns and was 9 of 19 for 163 yards before the interception. Rylan Swortzel had three receptions for 31 yards and two TDs. Taylor Deskins ran for 58 yards on seven carries. Grayson County remains undefeated so far in the season.

Varsity golfers face Marion Thursday at Great Oaks Country Club. Tee off is at 12:30 p.m.

See you at homecoming at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

