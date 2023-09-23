Varsity football Buffaloes stampede James River 42-7 for homecoming

Homecoming 2023 for Floyd County High School also became the varsity football team’s first win of he season, a 42-7 blowout of James River of Buchanan on the Coach Beale field Thursday night.
The Buffaloes controllled the game form the start piling up scores to lead 34-0 at the half , adding a touchback in the third quarter and another touchdown in the final period. The win helped balance a 42-0 loss to Christiansburg on the season’s opener.
The Buffs will take their 1-4 record to Stuart next Friday to face Patrick County.
More details and photos in the next edition of The Floyd Press.