Varsity football Buffaloes stampede James River 42-7 for homecoming

Lathom Barbieri of the Buffaloes scores the first touchdown on the night. (All photos by Doug Thompson)
The Buffaloes led 34-0 at the half and never looked back.
Sam Phillips of The Buffaloes tackled and forced out of bounds.

Homecoming 2023 for Floyd County High School also became the varsity football team’s first win of he season, a 42-7 blowout of James River of Buchanan on the Coach Beale field Thursday night.

The Buffaloes controllled the game form the start piling up scores to lead 34-0 at the half , adding a touchback in the third quarter and another touchdown in the final period. The win helped balance a 42-0 loss to Christiansburg on the season’s opener.

The Buffs will take their 1-4 record to Stuart next Friday to face Patrick County.

Philip Radford the Buffaloes intercepts a pass by the James River quafterback.
Buffaloes coach Winfred Beale delivers tactics during a timeout.
Flag handlers of the FCHS Marching Band display the colors during halftime.
Homecoming queen and king crowed at halftime.

