Varsity volleyball win for Floyd against Patrick County

Sadly, health problems kept me away from catching the Floyd County Buffaloes varsity volleyball ladies took down Patrick County 3-1 last Thursday night.

The win was a a second victory for the team that has fallen to 2-13 record this season after contending for the state Final Four in previous years.

The ladies are on the road this week, playing Blacksburg on Monday, Carroll County in HIllsville Tuesday before returning home to face Glenvar on Thursday. Gametime is 7 p.m.

Varsity football returns home Friday for face Carrolll County on the Coach Beale Field. Game time is 7 p.m. Hope to see you there.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

