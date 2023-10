Carleigh Craig of the Lady Buffaloes delivers a serve.

Floyd County High School’s varsity volleyball squad went down 0-3 to Glenvar in staight sets on the Alan Cantrelll Court Thusday, putting the team’s record at 2-16 with two games remaining in the season.

The ladies play Allegheny at home next week and finish the seson on the road against Radford.

Mia Spangler (left) and Evie Williams follow a return over the net.

Jasmine Yuvanavattana handles a serve from Glenvar.

Coach Sydney Pratt keeps an eye on her players.

Ladies celebrate a point.

Natasha Yuvanavattana keeps the ball in play.

Strong serve by Annaleise Sowers

