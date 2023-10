Rylan Swortzel catches a pass in the second half.

The Floyd County High School varsity football squad took the lead early in the first quarter against Carroll County High’s visiting Cavaliers and never looked back. A responding touchdown by the Cavs came up short on the extra point and left Floyd with a 7-6 lead at the half.

The Buffs added 13 points in the second half to take a 20-6 win.

