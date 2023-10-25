Fall sports wrapping up this week and next

Annaleise Sowers sends the ball over the net wor a point.

We head into the last two weeks of the Floyd County High School varsity football season after a devastating 47-0 loss to Radford, putting the team’s record for the season at 3-5 and facing Glenvar this Friday for the season-ending home game and then travelilng to Alleghany for the regular season finale on Friday of next week.

After a hjigh in the mid 70s on Friday, players and fans will need a little more clothing with temperatures headed back into the mid 50s. Slkies are expected to be clear.

The ladies of varsity volleyball ended their regular season with the team’s 18th loss for a record of 2-18. The ladies played hard at those games but the breaks seldom seemed the come.

Middle School basketball starts next week and the JV and Varsity men’s and ladies’ games start the following week.

See you at the games.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

