Back in the saddle and returning to an angry, hateful America

For the first time in over a month, I am able to type, more or les normally, after the Carilion Clinic orthopedic surgeon taking care of my broken hand replaced the cast with a brace that allows use of most of mh fingers.

This, hopefully, will allow an ability to type with two hands. One-handed attempts with my right hand caused typo-errors gibberish from someone who is left handed.

The brace can be removed for showers and other bathroom functions, but must remain on at all other times, including sleep.

I am able to resume coverage of Floyd County Circuit Court and photography of high school athletics. I also hope to film the Friday Night Jamboree and other parts of the area’s music culture.

Yes, I know I’m retired, which is what 75-year-old men usually do. I do this things because iI love doing them, not as a job but as labors of love.

Speaking of love, why does America today thrive on hate.

Writes The New York Times:

Lately, everyone seems to be mad — all the time. There's a lot to be angry about in the world, sure, but some crucial layer of emotional regulation has disappeared. It's as if our collective gears have been stripped by the isolation and unspooling of the last few years. Now, every little slight or irritation or insult or frustration has become occasion for a temper tantrum.

Political scientisr Biann Klaas, a political scientist at University College in London,lays the blame for most of America’s hate on disgraced and criminally-indicted Donald Trump, who he calls:

Leonard L. Glass, an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, notes that Trump:

He acts like he’s impervious, “a very stable genius,” but we know he is rageful, grandiose, vengeful, impulsive, devoid of empathy, boastful, inciting of violence and thin-skinned. At times it seems as if he cannot control himself or his hateful speech. We need to wonder if these are the precursors of a major deterioration in his character defenses. If Trump — in adopting language that he cannot help knowing replicates that of Hitler (especially the references to opponents as “vermin” and “poisoning the blood of our country”), we have to wonder if he has crossed into “new terrain.” That terrain, driven by grandiosity and dread of exposure (e.g., at the trials) could signal the emergence of an even less constrained, more overtly vicious and remorseless Trump who, should he regain the presidency, would, indeed act like the authoritarians he praises. Absent conscientious aides who could contain him (as they barely did last time), this could lead to the literal shedding of American blood on American soil by a man who believes he is “the only one” and the one, some believe, is a purifying agent of God and in whom they see no evil nor do they doubt.

I’ve been observing, and writing about American politics for 60 years. I worked as a political operative for the Republican Party for seven of those years — 1981 -1987 — and oversaw what was then the nation’s largest political action committee as the divisional vice president of the National Association of Realtors from 1987 to 1992.

In those 12 years, I disagreed and disliked many of our electrf officials but never “hated” any of them.

Then Trump emerged from his toxic sewer of hate, lies and threats. He brought outright hate, dishonesty, immorality and racism to the White House. He breeds hate and spreads it like a cancer.

I hate him and I hate what he and his followers have done to America.

