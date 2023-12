Madelyn Hall splits defenders to add another two points.

The varsity boys and and girls basketball teams of Floyd County High School deliveed split results Friday with the Lady Buffaloes winning 57-44 and the boys losing 69-59 before a large crowd in the Alan Cantrell Gym.

Zoey Snavely druves fir the basket.

Phillip Radford shoots for the score.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest