How cold is it? Not as cold as last year

Our thermometer read 43 degree Fahrenheit at noon today. A year ago, the temp was well below zero. The National Weather Service office says the low tonight will be 28. A year ago, the low was 33 degrees colder.

The forecast calls for a high of 36 and a low of 18 overnight, then back up the 40s Friday and then a projected “wintry mix” on Saturday.

That storm could be less or more. The NWS forcast says:

Watching a potential winter storm. A wintry mix of precipitation in the morning will give way to rain and snow mixed in the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

This comes from a winter storm that is expecte to jhis much of the Mid-Atlantic states with worse weather in the I-95 corridor (Richmond area) bit Weather.cpm says it could shift wetward and give us more than the projected 1-3 inches.

Weather.com adds:

A winter storm will likely produce snow, rain and wind in the East this weekend, but uncertainty remains at this early stage given questions about the storm’s track, intensity and how much cold air will be available near the coast. H​ere’s where the storm is now and where it’s headed the next few days: The disturbance that will help spur the storm’s development in the East will track from the Southwest toward the Central Plains into Friday.

If the forecast doesn;t change much, the lows will be mostly around freezing with some in the 20s, but no trheat yet of of cold below zero.

Stock up. It could be a tough weekend.

Lets hope it won’t be like it was on Jan. 7-8 a few years back when I took a drive after the storm ended.

