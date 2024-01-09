Winter Weather, wind and floyd warnings

Freezing rain with chances of glazed ice remain into effect by at least noon today with Floyd County Public Schools closed, along with several other surrounding systems in Southwester Virginia and warnings to be careful on the roads and stay home if you can.

A “winter weather advisory” from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg:

Issued By Roanoke/Blacksburg – VA, US, National Weather Service Affected Area Portions of northwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia Description …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY… WHAT…Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia. WHEN…Until noon EST today. IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by noon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

NWS also has a windr advisory:

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING… WHAT…Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. WHEN…Through 7 PM EST Tuesday. IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…As the ground becomes saturated from the rain, it will be easier to topple trees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

And, of course, a Flash Flood Warning:

Affected Area Portions of North Carolina, including the following areas, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin, Virginia, including the following areas, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt, Buckingham, Campbell, Carroll, Charlotte, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Halifax, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Roanoke and Rockbridge, and southeast West Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers and Western Greenbrier Description …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT… WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. WHERE…Portions of North Carolina, including the following areas, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin, Virginia, including the following areas, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt, Buckingham, Campbell, Carroll, Charlotte, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Halifax, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Roanoke and Rockbridge, and southeast West Virginia, including the following areas, Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers and Western Greenbrier. WHEN…From 9 AM EST this morning through late tonight. IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

