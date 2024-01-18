WTF? Another winter weather advisory?

The hourly forecast for today (Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024) predicts a high temperature of 40 degrees around 2 p.m. Enjoy it, because the thermometer is projected to start dropping for the rest of the afternoon, sending temperatures back below freezing by 7 pm

Friday will start in and around 32 degrees and then fall into the teens by 11:00 p.m. along with snow and ice (again) with a projected low of 13 by 7 a.m. Saturday.

The Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service Advisory in Blacksburg:

Winter Weather Advisory From Thu 7 pm until Sat 12 am EST Action Recommended Execute a pre-planned activity identified in the instructions Issued By Roanoke/Blacksburg – VA, US, National Weather Service Affected Area Portions of northwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia Description …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST FRIDAY NIGHT… WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of a dusting to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia. WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to midnight EST Friday night. IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. –Courtesy of Weather.Com

Thankfully, I had ventured out onto the icy roads on Wednesday to gather groceries and other needs for the the remainder of this week and through the weekend. The ice on our steep driveway required me to carry three loads of goods and needs up the slick after our car got stuck. Hopefully, the ice might melt enough this afternoon to get the car back into the garage and we can stay in for the rest of this latest “winter event.”

The forecast for next week claims the temperatures will climb back above freezing Monday, then into the 40s by midweek and the 50s for three days as we head into February.

Let’s hope so. Mother Nature is on our hit list right now and is not welcome at our door.

