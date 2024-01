Floyd County High School’s Buffaloes boys’ basketball teams face Patrick County’s Cougars on the Alan Cantrell Court Friday afternoon and evening with the varsity hoping to extend its record of 9-4.

Junior Varsity Buffs open the home stand at 5:30 p.m. with Varsity set to play at 7 p.m.

The match is a rescheduled game from a weather-postponed set of matches. Weather, ice and snow have caused a problem with school and games this winter.

See you at the game.

