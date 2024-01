Scenes from the Floyd County High School basketball Buffaloes 58-47 win over the Patrick County High School before an energetic crowd Friday night in the Alan Cantrell Court.

Th e JV team also won. More photos and a sotry in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Gavin Swortzel of the Buffaloes grabs a rebound.

Noah Farley takes the shot.

Gavin Harrington shoots over a Patrick County Cougar.

Pep band at work and play.

Cheerleaders rev up the crowd’s enthusiasm.

