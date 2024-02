Mackenzie Thompson of the Lady Buffaloes drives for a score. (All Photos by Doug Thompson)

The Lady Buffaloes return home this week to face the Radford Bobcats on the Alan Cantrell Court of Floyd County High School Tuesday with the junior Varsity match starting at 5:30 p.m. and the Varsity at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday is Senior Night for the Buffaloes and Lady Buffalos playing Allegheny County High School. Lady Buffs kick off the night at 5:30 and the Buffalo boys at 7 p.m.

The Buffalo boys go into Tuesday’s game with a 14-4 record and the Ladies are 12-6.

Sabrie Blevins converts a foul into a score.

/Cheerleaders stir up the enthusiasm.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

More

Pinterest