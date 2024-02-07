Lady Buffaloes take down Radford’s Bobcats

Kiley Hylton of the Lady Buffaloes scores. (All photos by Doug Thompson)
More home basketball this week with Senior Night on Thursday.
Sabrie Blevins grabs a rebound.

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes Varsity and JV Squads took down the Radford Bobcats Tuesday evening on the Alan Cantrell Court.

The Varsity won 76-23 after starting with 7-0 at the start and extended to 22-2 at the end of the first quarter. The JV came from behind in the fourth quarter and beat back several attempts by the visitors to take the lead back but iced a 44-37 win with foul shots and strong defensive play.

The 14–5 Buffaloes and the 13-6 Lady Buffs celebrate Senior Night on Thursday, along with the cheerleaders, with the ladies kicking off the evening at 530 and the boys at 7 p.m.

Lilly Gillispie fights for the ball.
Karley Bond looks for an opening.
Elayna Harris sets to fire from the 3-pt line.

