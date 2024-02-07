Lady Buffaloes take down Radford’s Bobcats

Sabrie Blevins grabs a rebound.

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes Varsity and JV Squads took down the Radford Bobcats Tuesday evening on the Alan Cantrell Court.

The Varsity won 76-23 after starting with 7-0 at the start and extended to 22-2 at the end of the first quarter. The JV came from behind in the fourth quarter and beat back several attempts by the visitors to take the lead back but iced a 44-37 win with foul shots and strong defensive play.

The 14–5 Buffaloes and the 13-6 Lady Buffs celebrate Senior Night on Thursday, along with the cheerleaders, with the ladies kicking off the evening at 530 and the boys at 7 p.m.

Lilly Gillispie fights for the ball.

Karley Bond looks for an opening.

Elayna Harris sets to fire from the 3-pt line.

