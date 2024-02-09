Lady Buffaloes down the Alleghany Cougars but the Buffaloes boys lose on Senior Night.

Gavin Herrington of the Buffaloes takes a shot from the 3-pt line

Senior Night for the Floyd County High School basketball squads Thursday night provided a strong win by the Lady Buffa;pes and a tough loss by the Buffalo boys to Allethany High.

The Lady Buffs open their game with an 8-0 lead and never looked back against the Alleghany Cougars . The Lady Buffs led 33-26 at halftime and took the win a 53-46 final score, and a 1406 record with one regular game remaining against Radford on the road and they are expected to open regional play at home on Feb. 19.

The boys kept the game against the Cougars, trailing 23-22 at the half after leading 13=11 at the end of the first quarter. The Cougars took control of the game in the third quarter, leading 47-35 going into the final quarter and winning 65-51.

The boys have two regular season games, including a road match at Radford Friday night and a home match against Patrick Henry next month and are expected to open regional play at home on Feb. 20.

Seniors on the reams and an announcer were honored at the games: Kylie Hylton and McKenzie Thompson of the Lady Buffaloes, Rylan Swortzel of the Buffs, cheerleader Kendall Leese and announcer Isiah Cox.

A pass to a teammate who has a shot at goal.

Karley Bond first from the 3-pt line

Noah Farley from the 3 pt. line.

Senior Cheerleader Kendall Leese whips up enthusiasm as the games begin.

