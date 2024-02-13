Yep, it is windy outside

After a weekend of rain and more overnight on Monday, the next weather alert for our area is a high wind warning, which remains in affect until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Serivce office in Blacksburg projects a high temperature of 42 degrees Monday afterrnoon before dropping back into the low 30s overnight.

We could see a high of 49 on Wednesday and back into the 50s on Thursday, then the high 40s on Saturday and back into the high 30s on Saturday.

Not as cold as earlier this year but cold enough to let us know that winter remains. North of us, the storms and cold are much worse right now.

The High Wind Warning from the NWS:

Action Recommended Make preparations per the instructions Issued By Roanoke/Blacksburg – VA, US, National Weather Service Affected Area In North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, and Watauga Counties. In Virginia, Carroll, Floyd, and Grayson Counties Description …HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON… WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. WHERE…In North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, and Watauga Counties. In Virginia, Carroll, Floyd, and Grayson Counties. WHEN…Until 3 PM EST this afternoon. IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. The wet ground will make it easier for trees to topple over. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

More

Pinterest

