Basketball Buffaloes close out regular season, head into regionals

Kiley Hylton of the Lady Buffaloes in win over Allegheny ast week.

The Floyd County High School basketball Buffaloes close out their regular season Wednesday night at home against the Radford Bobcats with the JV game at 5:30 and the Vaarsity at 7 p.m.

After losing to Alleghany on Senior Night of last week, the boys took down Patrick County 75-54 in Stuart on Friday and come into the final regular season game with a 15-6 record.

The Lady Buffaloes also finished their season at 15-6 with a win over Radford on the road and will open regional play at home on Monday night of next week The opponent is not yet set.

The Buffalo boys will face a not-yet-named opponent at home Tuesday.

