Korey Turpin drives in attempt to score.

Floyd County High School’s varsity basketball Buffaloes finished off their regular season home games with a hard-fought 49-41 win over the Radford Cougars Wednesday night on the Alan Cantrell Court.

The Buffs used foul shots to open up a 6-0 lead in the first quarter and went into the second quarter with a 9-4 lmargin, but the Cougars fought back and tied the match 15 all going iat halftime. The score rocked bakc and forth but the Buffaloes took control in the closing minutes to hold on to an eight-point lead by the final buzzer and put their record at 16-6.

The JV Buffs oened the atches on ‘Tuesday by scoring only 2 pts in the firt quarter to trail the Cougars 26-8 at the half. The gap continued too widen in the second half for a 40-17 deficit at the half and a 49-23 loss for the game.

The 15-6 Lady Buffaloes close out their regular season Thursday in Radford before regional play at home Monday against Chatham and Buffaloes face the same school’;s boys on Tuesday in ‘Floyd..

Rylan Swortzel fights for a rebound.

Noah Farley takes a shot.

JV action in the first game of the night.

