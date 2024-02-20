Lady Buffaloes kick off regional play with big win

After losing the Three Rivers District title game to Carroll County last week, the Lady Buffaloes kicked off Regional play Monday evening with a storng win over Chatham in the Alan Cahtrelll Court of Floyd County High School.
The Lady Buffs took an 8-0 lead at the start and never lost a winning margin, downing the visiting team 48-24 before an enthusiastic crowd.
The Buffalo boys kick off regional play Tuesday night in Floyd aftger winning the District title with a victory over Carroll County last week.
More photos and details in the next edition of The Floyd Press.