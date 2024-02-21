Buffaloes lose a big half-time lead to lose Regional opener 74-66

Gavin Swortzel fights for a rebound.

In a regional playoff opener where the Floyd County High School baseketbal Buffaloes led by up to 20 points at one point the first half, Murphy’s Law took effect in the seond half with missed shots and turnovers to bring a loss to Chatham as the lead evaporated and the Buffs fell 76-66 on the Alan Cantrell Court Tuesday night.

Floyd and Chatham swapped leads in the first quatrter and the Buffaloes led by one point going into an explosive second quarter that saw mutlple 30pt shots and stolen balls converteed to points and a 42-25 lead.

The third quafter saw the lead start to shrink to 11 points, 54-43, going into the fourth quarter and shots started missing and Chatham keps capturing the ball in turnovers. With 3:07 left in the game, Chatham tied the score at 60 all.

The Buffaloes took the lead back, 64-63, with a minute and 31 seconds, but Chatham was back in front, 65-67, with 1:07 remaining,, then the Buffaloes took the lead back by two points with 54 seconds left, but a three-pointer and two foul shots put Chatam back on top, 70-66 and they added more with foul shots and a two-pointer to close out the win, 74-66.

Trying to score a point.

Korey Turpin drives for a score.

Noah Farley fires from the 3-pt line.

Cheerleaders work to spur enthusiasm.

