Lady Buffaloes overwhelm Liberty to win Region 2C basketball title

Karley Bond drives for a score. (All photos by Doug Thompson)

In the Virginia High School Region 4C finals game at Roanoke College in Salem Fridayy, the Lady Buffaloes of Floyd County Highk School outscored the number-1 ranked Liberty Minuteman 21-3 action packed third quarter to win the Championship final 46-19.

The number two ranked Lady Buffs (18-7) will host the loser of the Region 2D title game between Ridgeview and Central Wise in the Class 2 state quarterfinals Tuesday.

Sadly, health problems kept me from covering the game. The photos here are from the Buffs Regional opener win earlier this week.

Sabrie Blevins fights for a score.

Mackenzie Thompson finds a way to the net.

Lilly Gillispie finds the goal.

