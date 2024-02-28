Ridgeview takes down Lady Buffaloes in State Quarterfinal

Kylie Hylton scores

For the first two quarters of the State Quarterfinal match between the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes and Ridgeview High’s ladies it was tight close match tied at 26-all at halftime.

The two teams appeared closely matched on the Alan Cantrell Court gym at FCHS. The Floyd ladies led 6-0 shortly after the game began, then Ridgeview fought back to take the lead, then lost it, then took it again before Kiley Hylton tied it with four seconds to go before the halftime break.

But Ridgeview took control of the match in the third quarter, outscoring Floyd 20-8 in the third quarter, the piled it oh even more before winning the match 68-40 at the final buzzer, ending the seaspm for the Lady Buffaloes.

Karleigh Wade fights for the ball under the net

Mackenzie Thompson zeros in on a score.

Cheerleaders at halftime.

Capacity crowd kept the Alan Cantrell Court rocking.

