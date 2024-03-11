Thermometer reads three degrees below freezing this morning before starting to warm up to a forecasted high of 50. Not unexpected for March. ‘Tis the season to be folly.

The National Weather Service says the highs in Floyd County should be 52 for Monday, 64 on Tuesday, 67 Wednesday and 72 Thursday. If you follow weather cliches, March came in like a lam b last week, which means it could leave like a lion on March 31. Of course, weather forecasts are, at their best, little more than guesses. Time will tell.

Speaking if time, Daylight Savings Time kicked in overnight Saturday, meaning we lost an hour otftime that won’t be recovered until the fall, unless the annual efforts by our so-called “lawmakers” to make the “spring forward” routine year-round, which lawmakers talk about this time every year and we must remember that the term “lawmaker” is, itself, a contradiction of terms.

We missed even thinking much about the changeover this year because the time applications on our computers adjusted the date and time after the leap year that gave us an extra day for February and changed clocks on their own .

At our house, we had to change the hour on our grandfather clock and a couple of automatic mainspring watches, along with the clock on our microwave and the car, but that was pretty much it. My most-used wrist watch is a solar-powered , eco-drive Citizen Navitimer Promastrer watch that depends on sunlight and lightbulbs for power, checks and automatically resets the time (if necessary) at 2 a.m. local time locally and uses the same satellite to calibrate calendars, adjusts for daily savings time and more functions that I can remember.

The watch is also now considered vintage. Wife Amy bought it 50 or so years ago for me to use for worldwide travel and timekeeping and to replace an automatic, multiple time-zone Swiss watch that was considered a magnet for thieves in places where I had to travel in my work.

The Navitimer Citizens became a wear and not-worry timepiece that automatically adjusted for time zones, including resetting automatically during travel and keeping the time with accuracy to the second by connecting with satellites around the world.

It also costs a hell of a lot less than the faux-fancy Swiss model it replaced, was more reliable and virtually unbreakable. I was wearing it on a Friday night while riding a motorcycle on U.S. 221 at the bottom of Bent Mountain and hit a black steer at 10:45 p.m. after shooting photos of a football playoff game at Riverheads High School near Staunton/

I spent a month and a half in the hospital and most of the year in rehab. The watch had a broken crystal and lots of scratches. Floyd Jewelers sent it to a watchmaker who changed the crystal, smoothed out the scratches and it starting running agains after a short time sitting under a light bulb, reseat the time and date at 2 a..m after automatically connecting with the National Institute of Standards and Time satellite monitored at their center in Colorado.

It remains the most-accurate watch I own and is worn most..

A Lady Buffalo returns a serve in a win last season.

Spring sports have started. Missed a ladies tennis match last week because ot medical treatments but hope my mangled, shopworn body will recover enough to start photographing softball, baseball, tennis and track.

Play ball.

