Interesting weather statement issued this morning by the National Weather Service of Blacksburg/Roanoke. Let’s call it the Fog of Living here in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia.

To wit:

Special Weather Statement: Until Wed 9:30 am EDT

Action Recommended: Avoid the subject event as per the instructions

Issued By: Roanoke/Blacksburg – VA, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area: Floyd County

Description

…FOG WILL BE DENSE AT TIMES ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS… Fog will restrict visibility at times to under a half mile, especially along the Blue Ridge from Blowing Rock northeast to Meadows of Dan. Interstate 77 from Wytheville to the North Carolina state line will also have patchy dense fog. Those traveling should stay alert to rapid changes in visibility. Slow down and allow for more time to reach your destination.

END OF SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

The rain showers in the early morning hours of Wedbesday. Didn’t help. Neither did the cooler than forecast that descended on us Tuesday, along with wind and misting raain

On this last full week of March 2024, the “official” outlook by the experts is a week a little cooler than the first week of the month in which March “came in like a lamb,” which means it should go out like a lion. At the rinal day of the month next Monday is projected to be in the 70s and April should arrive warm and rainy:

Of course, weather forecasts are often “subject to change” and arre, in most cases, best guesses.

Let’s hope they are guessing right.

