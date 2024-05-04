Lady Buffaloes extend tennis winning streak to 12-1 while baseball team loses

The Floyd County High School Lady Buffalloes continued their victory roll Friday with a 5-0 win at a rain-shortened win over Carroll County at Hillsville, a sixth straight shutout that brings the team’s record so far this year to 12-1.

The win capped a week that began with a 9-0 shutout of Patrick County at home in Floyd Monday and a 9-0 win at Glenvar on Wednesday.

Action in 9-2 loss by the Buffaloes against Carroll County in baseball.

In baseball, the Buffaloes’ celebration of Senior night Friday was spoiled with a 9-1 loss at home against Carroll County, putting the varsity record at 4-12,

More details and photo in next week’s Floyd Press.