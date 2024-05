Mackenzie Thompsonc rushes for a bunt.

The Ldey Buffaloe softball team honored their seniors Tueday evening after a surprise rain storm tuned some parts of the field into mud as they faced Glenvar, who took an early lead in the opening inning but the Floyd lasies came back to win 7-5, putting their record at an 8-8 after a kiss on the road last week to Carroll County.

More details on the evening and other sports in next week’s Floyd Press.

Thanking an invited guest who threw out the first ball of the game.