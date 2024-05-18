Floytd Cou ty High School Lady Buffaloes varsity tennis Seniorn Jasmine Lock and her parents, Dylant Locke ((;eft) and Heather Krantz.

Lady Buffaloes tennis seniro Jasmine Locke had the spotlight Friday afternoon a the Floyd County High School courts for the twice-delayed “Senior day” celebration of hte sqaud for this season.

She wass the team’s only senior on the successful team, which goes into regional playoff 13-2.

Normally, such events are held before a game but Carroll County, scheduled to face the Lady Buffs for the final regular season closer, opted to forgeit the game on an afernoon where train threagtened shortly after the celebrtbtion with Jasmne, her parents, and the team.

Congraturlations from us to a great lady and a fantastic team witht hte best record in FCHS Spring sports.