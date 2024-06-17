Friday night music in Floyd

Music on the street in Floyd on a Friday night (from a previous Friday. Filmed and edited by Doug Thompson)

If the weather guess is correct for this coming weekend, it should be a fine Spring night for Friday night street music and a foot-stomping crowd in the Country Store for the weekly Jamboree.

Recovery from a stroke last November has kept me down and away from events like these but I hope to have my cameras ready to shoot some photos and video.

The National Weather Service on this start of the eek is guessing temperatures will be in the 80s by late afternoon and will stay in the 70s when it gets dark. The service calls these expecttions “forecasts” but they are more like guesses based on information at hand and is likely to changer. Let’s hope they are right.

With the Fourth of July arriving in a couple of weeks, let’s hope the guesses are correct.

With luck, hope to see you on Friday nights on Locust Street and/or in Jamboree.