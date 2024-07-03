Memories from over the years concerning July 4th

On Thursday, we recognize Indepence Day, the fourth of July. I’ve remembered and honored the day many times of the past 76th years. I’ve served this nation, praised it, cursed more than a few times but now I worry about its future.

The United States Supreme Court this week, packed with hard-core extreme right wing sealots, including a sexual predators twice accused of assault; , a corrupt judge who sold out the nation to a rich benefactor showering him with lavish gifts, free stays at expensive results, travel on private jets and more ;and another accused of accepting bribes.

Land of the free? Hardly. Home of the brave? Take a hard look at a lemming-like Republican control of congress where they allowed a corrupt president who is now a convicted felon, adjudicasted sexual predator and rapist, documented fraud and liar. They are using lies and phony claims to try and put that felon back into office so he can use the new, king-like powers granted by the Supreme Court. Land of the cowards if voters do their bidding.

The Supreme Court’s rulings give a president an abiility to commit crimes without fearing justice, order — if t they want -imprisonment of political rivals, murder of people they wan to be rid of and take whatever actions they wish to keep themselves in office for as long as the wish.

The court’s ruling may vacate the confictions and punishment of those who attacked America’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2013, actions which threatened elected offices (“Hang Mike Pence”), killed others, including police officers and attempted to overthrow a legal election and trashed the symbol of our nation.

Our American flag sould fly upside down on July 4th. Doing so is an symbol of a nation that needs help and salvation but is anyone left to offer the help we need?

Yes, the voters are the ohly ones left, the same voters who threw Donald John Trump out of the White House in 2912 and must make sure that the same fate awaits him when they vote in November.

Doing so can, and must, happen so this troubled nation can take the first steps to recapture the Independence was have lost and must recapture so we can really celebrate on July 4th of next year.