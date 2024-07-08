Welcome home to FloydFest

Filmed and edited by Doug Thompson

FloydFest return later this month to a new home, one that is, finally, in Floyd County, not patrick, where it played for nearly 20 years just off the Blue Ridge Parkway.

After protests and other issues brought cancellation of the return in 2023, the four-day festival kicks off on July 24. I had the honor of covering FloydGest with storeis, photos and viudeos for 14 years but left it to others for what i hoped would be net perspectives and approaches.

The video above is one that focused on Flod Fest and features Sam Bush on stage, along with other scenes and views. I will try to post others as the festival approaches.

Let the music of summer begin.