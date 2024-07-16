Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life

Wife Amy turned 71 years old today. She was a professional actress brought in to anchor a charily melodrama at the Alton Little Theater on the Illinois side of the St. Louis metropolitan area where the director had asked me to appear as the villian with her as heroine nearly 50 ago.

She seemed standoffish when we me for the first rehearsal read-throughs. Seems we had met a couple of years earlier when she was a theater student at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and I showed up with date who was a lot of flash and no substance.

“I figured then if that was the type of woman you preferred, I wanted no part of you,” she later told me. Apparently, she had heard a few things about my social life that was unappealing, as well. I told her that the time at that party was a first and last date with her.

Amy had been the resident heroine at The Goldenrod Showboat on the St. Louis Riverfront and another area shows and commercials and her quick wit and no nonsense attitude was appealing.

About three weeks into rehearsal, she had car trouble and I offered her a rise home. It was late and we had not eaten dinner so we had bar fare at a local spot and we got to know each other with drenching rain on my Triumph TR-6 in the parking lot after the bar closed.

I asked later: “I it couldn’t have been my charm. What made you change your mind?”

“Of course not,” she said. “More like the White Russians you fed to me. And you have a great butt.”

By the time the run of the play ended, we were a couple, partners, friends and lovers. Although we were both divorced and swore we should never marry again, we were married on Dec. 15. 1979 in our minister’s living room with their kids and pets as witnesses and we moved to the National Capital Region of Washington,DC” in early 1981 for new career opportunities. She returned to Alton to direct plays, did so on the road with others, worked on commercials and some film projects and helped Al Pacino celebrate his actor’s mentor, Lee Strasburg at Lincoln Center in New York City. She did other work, staying in at a walkup on South Charles Street in the Village in New York and I came up on weekends.

Amy on a camel ride in Israel.

/My career required a lot of travel around the world and when her time permitted, she joined me for visits to London, Rome, Israel, Ireland and other locations. We watched the fireworks displays on Piccadilly Circus and listened to Big Ben toll its chimes for the New Year. We attended inaugurations, danced at inaugural balls,had dinners with presidents, visited shipwrecks in the Pacific and have scrapbooks and photos of exotic locations. She had her butt pinched by Roger Maris at a reception on Capitol Hill along with an autographed baseball of him, Johnny Bench and Whitey Ford. It was, and still is, a magical time with a magic woman.

Now we are in our 70s (I’m five years older) and age has slowed us more than either of us likes but our love and support for each other has navered wavered or slowed. Her support helped me deal with alcoholism and I’ve been sober, on this birthday of hers for 30 years, one month and 10 days. She saved my life.

Happy Birthday, my love. May we live to celebrate many more.