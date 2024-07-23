Video of FloydFest shot and edited by Doug Thompson

FloydFest returns and does so in Floyd, not Patrick County, in the Check-Copper Hill area of the county where the event was named for many years ago.

It returns after a year layoff to deal with environmental and other issues along with forecasts of rain and thundershowers on most of the tive day run.

I coveed the event for 14 years but had to step back because of personal health problems, but reports from those involved with this year’s event say they feel it will be a good year and we hope that will happen. FloydFest, in my opinion, is a vital part of the music culture of Floyd County and Southwestern Virginia.

If you can, please attend and enjoy. Here are some visiual memories of the yearsk past.

You see a lot of things at FloydFest.

Our favorite shot of Martha Spencer: Shot at FloydFest in 2006.

Levon Helm at FloydFest in 2010.

A favorite photo of FloydFest from 2007.

“Foam Shower”